Pearl River County storm shelters on standby

The forecast for Hurricane Delta’s path and timing are still uncertain, but the storm may hit Pearl River County after dark on Friday.

During Tuesday morning’s forecast, the cone of uncertainty stretched from Texas to Florida, so confidence is high that the storm will hit the northern Gulf Coast, but forecasters do not know yet where in that broad area the storm will make landfall, said Emergency Operations Manager Danny Manley.

“Currently it looks like this thing is going to move through pretty quickly, so it’s not going to be a real long event,” said Manley.

The storm shelters in Pearl River County are on standby, so the American Red Cross has been notified the county has potential need. The Emergency Operations Center is partially activated.

Sandbag locations will probably be opened in the county on Thursday at the Nicholson and Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Departments.

The EOC distributed a large amount of sandbags recently before the last forecasted hurricane, so Manley said he believes many residents should be prepared with sandbags already.

Manley said residents should expect the forecast to change and make sure they stay weather aware.