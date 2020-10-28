Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Misti Dean

Misti Dean has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

She is a family consumer science teacher at Pearl River Central High School, where she teaches ninth to 12th grade students about nutrition, child development and family dynamics.

She has been teaching for 10 years, eight of which have been at Pearl River Central High.

Her favorite aspects of teaching include interacting with her students in a job that is like a new adventure each day.

She said that PRC High School has an amazing student body and she feels blessed to be able to spend time with them.

“I want my students to know that I love them and that my classroom will always be a safe place for them.”

Since she lives in Hattiesburg, she gets up at 3:30 in the morning on school days so she can dress her two toddlers and have them ready in order to commute to Carriere. Her morning routine also includes getting those little ones to daycare by 6:30.

“It is worth it to be part of the Blue Devil family and all the amazing things they are doing in the lives of our students,” Dean said.