Lony Patrick Jr.
October 4, 2020
Funeral service will be held Wednesday October 14, 2020 at noon at Picayune Cemetery, a walk through viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 11:30 at Baylous Funeral Home, for Mr. Lony Patrick Jr., age 79, of Picayune, MS, who died Oct. 4, 2020 in Picayune MS.
He was a native of Cruger, MS.
Survivors included: 9 daughters, Patricia, Lisa, Glinda, Counsuella, Matisha, Torria, Mary, Sandra, Cynthia; 3 sons, Robert Sr., Akinsola, Robert Jr.; 30 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife Gloria Davis Patrick and parents, Lonzy Patrick Sr. and Mary Taylor Patrick.
Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
You Might Like
Orangie Lee Jones Smith
October 9, 2020 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. Proverb 3:5... read more