Local author compiling anthology to benefit food pantry

An anthology of true stories about Southern women will raise money for Poplarville food pantry Brother’s Keeper Ministries.

The anthology editors are still collecting true stories about G.R.I.T.S., girls raised in the south, until January 31.

“For most of us who were raised in the south, when we go somewhere different, we found out that we were raised a little different,” said Mary Beth Magee, Poplarville author and one of the anthology editors.

Anyone with a true story about a girl raised in the south, whether that’s about growing up below the Mason-Dixon Line or in the south side of a city or state, is invited to send their work in for consideration, said Magee. The anthology will include poetry and prose.

“We’re open to anything that can make a connection to being Southern,” she said.

The planned publication timeline for the anthology is spring 2021, and all royalties from sales of the book will go to the food pantry.

“Even before the pandemic, so many people were in a food crisis,” said Magee.

Brother’s Keeper Ministry typically holds a fish fry twice a year to raise money for much of its operating expenses, said Magee, but with the pandemic, large events such as those are not feasible.

Magee wanted to find a way to support the food pantry with her skills.

Magee and Picayune author Laura Anne Ewald will edit the anthology, while Melinda Taliancich Falgost will create the cover art.

The book is intended to be a celebration of Southern women, whether the stories included are written by young women raised in the south or people who want to write about the girls and women in their life.

“Grits are a good thing. Grits on your plate, G.R.I.T.S. in your life, grits are good,” said Magee.

Submissions and questions about the project can be sent to info@BOTRPress.com. Full submission guidelines can be found at LOL4.net.