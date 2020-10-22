October 20, 2020

Graveside Funeral Services for Keith Archer, age 69, of Henleyfield Community, MS, who passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Henleyfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Henleyfield Cemetery.

Burial will be in Henleyfield Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of McNeill, MS, he was a retired tug boat captain. Keith loved to be outdoors with his horses, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and his many “adopted” grandchildren.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, Pawpaw to his grandchildren and many others, uncle, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Archer, Sr. and Helen Stegall Archer; his brothers, Bill Archer, Jr. and Bruce Archer; and his sister, Patty Archer.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Judy Roberts Archer; his daughter, Shonna (Joey) Temples; his son, Shane (Leanne) Archer; 2 grandchildren, Haylee (Shawn) Botts and Chelsey (Jesse) Crawford; 5 great-grandchildren, Chase Crawford, Jaxton Crawford, Beckett Crawford, Annistyn Botts, and Addalyn Botts; and several nieces and nephews.

