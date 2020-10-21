October 13, 2020

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall be afraid? – Psalms 27:1

Graveside services for Juanita Mitchell, 28, originally of Mobile, AL will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery. Rev. Vernon Robinson will officiate at the service.

Juanita Mitchell was born August 17, 1992, to Susie Ann Mitchell-Smith and Kent Irby in Mobile, AL. She attended George Hall Elementary and Williamson High School in Mobile.

While in Mobile, Juanita attended Revelation Baptist Church, and later she attended Phillip Temple Church of God In Christ. She previously worked for a short while at Popeye’s Fried Chicken; Once she relocated to Picayune, MS, she was again employed at Popeye’s for a short while.

Nita was a very friendly person with an outgoing personality. She enjoyed cracking jokes and making people laugh. She experienced several struggles in life, but she always managed to overcome them.

Juanita ended her earthly life on Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by one sister, Raven Mitchell; one cousin, Travis Mitchell; maternal grandmother, Beatrice Mitchell.

Juanita leaves to cherish her memories, 3 children, DeMarcus, Laderrick, and Jayden Mitchell; her loving mother, Susie Mitchell-Smith, her biological father, Kent Irby; stepfather, LJ Smith; 6 sisters, Lakeisha Mitchell, Raneika Mitchell, Kimberly Mitchell, Elizabeth Mitchell, Shaina Mitchell, and Enya Mitchell; 3 brothers, Willis Mitchell, Prentiss Mitchell, and Lamar Mitchell; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends.

A Walk-Thru will be held Saturday morning, from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.