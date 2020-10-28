Government buildings, some schools to close early today due to Zeta

Elected officials within Picayune and Poplarville issued proclamations of emergency in response to the expected landfall of Hurricane Zeta Wednesday afternoon.

Picayune’s City Council made that declaration Wednesday morning, while Poplarville did the same Tuesday evening.

City Hall in Poplarville will close at noon, while municipal offices in Picayune will be closed all day Wednesday.

Sand bags are available in Picayune. According to a statement posted on the city of Picayune’s Facebook page, “Filled sandbags will be issued at 309 Stephens St. (City barn) between the hours of 8 am until 330 pm Wednesday, October 28th. (10 bag limit per City Resident)

The Picayune Fire Department will deliver sand bags to elderly and handicap shut ins.

Call 601-799-0602 or “311” between the hours of 7 am until 330 pm Monday thru Friday. For weekends and after 330 pm Monday thru Friday call the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411.

Coastal Environmental Services plan to run their normal recycling route today, however they started one hour early in order to allow their personnel to get off the streets before the worst of storms conditions arrive. In the event (due to weather conditions) they are not able to complete recycle collection, please store the recyclables until the next collection on November 4th. Garbage and yard debris collection routes are scheduled to continue as usual at this time. Changes in schedule will be posted in subsequent updates.”

Locations to fill your own bags can be found at:

Leola Jordan Park at 903 East Canal First Pentecostal Church 123 Kendrick Lane J P Johnson Park 403 Rosa St. Mildred Mitchell Park 1901 Danial Rd. Vacant Lot on Pinewood Drive

Students within the Poplarville School District will be released early. Students riding buses will be released at 12:05, while students who arrive at school via car will be released at 12:10.

Studnets at Pearl River County School District will be released at the following times.

Pre K (3-year-olds) at 7:45 to 9:45 Pre K (4-year-olds) at 10:30-12:30

1:00 – K,1 and 2 car rider students can be picked up.

1:15 – 3,4,5 car rider students can be picked up.

1:30 – Elementary buses will roll.

11:50 – Middle and High School car riders

12:00 noon – Middle & High School Buses

12:30 p.m. – Endeavor School Dismissal.

PRC School District will remain closed on Thursday and reopen on Friday.

Picayune School District is closed today.