September 22, 2020

Donna Marie Seal, 79, died peacefully September 22, 2020. Graveside services were at New Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery and officiated by Jeremy Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland McQueen and Marie McQueen; her sister, Sandy McLendon, and her brother, Ronnie McQueen.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 59 years, Prentis Steven Seal; daughters, Tessie (Dale) Miller, Tina (Eddy) Mooney, and Tracy (Jimmy) Crawford; 7 grandchildren, Candace (Andy) Harper, Lindsey (Richie) Lewis, Justin Mooney, Tiffany (Glen) Bienvenu, Chance (Erica) Whitfield, Trevor Whitfield, and Cody Miller; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda Gill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Donna was an active volunteer in her community. In 2007 she was named the greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year. She chaired numerous committees for Relay for Life and the Main Street Association, in addition to many other organizations.

A pioneer of women’s athletics in Picayune, Donna started the first girls’ softball league and helped start the first Picayune soccer league and also coached basketball. Donna, though small in stature, was a fierce competitor and shared her love of sports with her community. Her favorite team, the New Orleans Saints, caused many years of grief prior to their 2010 Super Bowl Championship, a great victory for Donna!

Perhaps Donna’s most impactful work was as a life-long member of New Palestine Baptist Church. She served on many church committees and was the beloved children’s director for years, taking children on adventures that most still cherish today. She served during vacation bible schools, youth programs and foster kids camps. Her action-based faith was evidence of her love for the Lord, which she shared with children and adults alike. Donna leaves behind an incredible legacy of sharing the good news of Jesus through her tireless dedication to the work of the church, the ripple effects of this work will continue for generations.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Palestine Baptist Church, 2336 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466.