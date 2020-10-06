Department of Health COVID-19 cases by school district as of Sept. 29

Updated numbers of teachers and students who have been identified as testing positive for COVID-19 and those needing to be quarantined was recently released by the Mississippi State Department of Health. The most recent cases listed by week entail those from Sept. 21 to 25. The report was compiled based off of information received by Sept. 29.

Schools reporting cases include the Middle School of Poplarville, with 1-5 cases in teachers or staff, 1-5 students testing positive, two teachers being quarantined and two students being quarantined during that week, the release states. Since the start of the school year, 1-5 teachers or staff have tested positive at the school and the1-5 students have tested positive.

At Poplarville High School, 1-5 teachers or staff and 8 students have tested positive since the start of the school year. No cases were reported for the last week in September at that campus.

Poplarville Upper Elementary reported 1-5 positive teacher or staff cases since the start of the school year. No cases were reported for the last week in September at that campus.

At the Nicholson campus of Picayune Early Head Start, 1-5 students tested positive, the same number recorded since school started.

Picayune Early Head Start at the Rosa Street Campus reported 1-5 students who tested positive for the virus, with one teacher and eight students needing to be quarantined during that time. So far this year 1-5 teachers or staff and 1-5 students have tested positive this school year.

Nicholson Elementary has recorded 1-5 cases in teachers or staff since the school year began.

Pearl River Central Elementary has recorded 1-5 positive cases in teachers or staff during the week of Sept. 21-25.

While no positive cases were recorded that week at Pearl River Central High School, one teacher and 10 students were quarantined due to possible exposure during that same timeframe. So far this school year, nine students have tested positive and one outbreak has occurred at the high school.

Pearl River Central Middle School has reported 1-5 students testing positive during that week, with one teacher and seven students being quarantined. Since the beginning of the school year, seven staff and 1-5 students tested positive.

Within the PRC district office, 1-5 staff tested positive during the last full week of September, and three teachers or staff were quarantined.

Picayune Junior High has reported 1-5 positive student tests since the start of this school year.

Picayune Memorial High School has reported 1-5 positive student cases, and 17 students were quarantined during the last week of September. Since the start of the school year, 1-5 teachers or staff and 11 students tested positive.

Within the district’s Pre-K program, one student had to be quarantined during that week.

At Roseland Park Elementary, one teacher and two students were quarantined during that week and so far this year 1-5 teachers or staff have tested positive.

South Side Lower Elementary has reported 7 students being quarantined during that week and 1-5 students testing positive since the start of school.

West Side Elementary has reported 1-5 teachers or staff and 1-5 students testing positive since the start of the year.

Campuses reporting no cases since the start of the school year include Annie’s Kindergarten and Daycare, The Picayune School District Career and Technology Center, Pearl River Central Endeavor School, Pearl River Community College’s Early Head Start lab school, Poplarville Lower Elementary, South Side Upper Elementary and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School.

Heritage Christian Academy was not listed in the report.