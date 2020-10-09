October 2, 2020

Graveside Memorial Services for Cyril Francis Howell, Jr., age 90, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Southeast LA Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, LA, under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he served in the US Army and was retired from the New Orleans Clerks and Checkers Union, Local #1497. Cyril loved to play golf and work in the yard. He was a loving and devoted husband, uncle, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril Francis Howell, Sr. and Antoinette Centobi Howell; his sister and brother-in-law, Joan Bourgeois and Lawrence Bourgeois, Sr.; and his niece, Brenda Cook.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Mary Elizabeth Lackey Howell; his nephew, Judge Larry Bourgeois, Jr. and wife Leslie; 2 great-nieces, Reed Bourgeois and Elizabeth (Trey) Lacy; and 2 great-nephews, Lawrence Bourgeois, III and Christopher (Lynna) Cook.

Obituary, register book, and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.