Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department on October 12, 2020
Dakota Cheyenne Beason, 25, 146 Bounty Trail, Many, La.; arrested Sept. 24, for felony possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license, no insurance and required lighting equipment.
Sherrie Lynn Behr, 35, 10 Varnado Lane, Picayune; arrested Sept. 29, for possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Brittney Nicole Champagne, 32, 6 Day Dream, Carriere; arrested Oct. 8, for shoplifting and failure to appear.
Christian Deunte Cooper, 33, 620 Richard St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 21, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Danielle Sanders Currera, 42, 14542 Highway 450, Franklinton, La.; arrested Oct. 1, for false identifying information.
Jamie Lee Dawdy, 34, 3104 Delia Lane NW, Huntsville, Ala.; arrested Sept. 28, for disorderly conduct failure to comply.
Jeffrey Michael Desalvo, 37, 22 Lost Cove, Picayune; arrested Sept. 21, for public drunkenness, possession of paraphernalia and possession of untaxed whiskey.
Gregory DiMaggio Jr., 47, 1531 Maple Ave. B, Picayune; arrested Sept. 21, for disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer.
Jordan Michael Fairconetue, 27, 27 South Ridge Lane, Carriere; arrested Sept. 22,, for suspended driver’s license and disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer.
Julian E. Van Ferrill, 34, 10463 Browns Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 23, for disorderly conduct failure to comply.
Otha Tee Grant, 70, 323 East Third St, Picayune; arrested Oct. 5, for disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer.
Caleb Micheal Heap, 25, 420 Dumas Bailey Rd., Picayune; arrested Oct. 1, for possession of paraphernalia.
Julian Dashun Jackson, 23, 12057 John Wimmer Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 21, for disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer.
Joshua Jermaine Jones, 37, 806 Herrin Dr., Picayune; arrested Oct. 10, for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Lashunda Monique Jones, 48, 136 Greenview Dr., Picayune; arrested Oct. 7, for shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia.
Robert Joseph Kieff Jr., 42, 715 Williams Ave. B, Picayune; arrested Sept. 22, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness.
Fredrick Rashad Kirsh, 31, 1206 Kingsway Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 22, for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.
Kyle Jean Lacoste, 25, 141 Joe Flemming Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 29, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of paraphernalia, false identifying information, simple assault and a hold for the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Flynt Lord, 25, 13 Wilmer Stockstill Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 28, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, suspended driver’s license and possession of paraphernalia.
Rashida Imani Martin-Bolden, 26, 1511 Bender St., Picayune; arrested Oct. 10, for two counts of simple assault, malicious mischief vandalism and felony malicious mischief vandalism.
Keely Anne Mayle, 37, 115 Northwood Dr., Slidell, La; arrested Sept. 26, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Craig Thomas McDonald, 41, 1219 Fern Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 29, for seat belt violation and no insurance.
Brian Scott McIntosh, 47, 216 S Green Ave., Picayune; arrested Sept 22, for a hold for another agency.
Nadia Domonique McKee, 29, 912 Betsy Dr., Picayune; arrested Oct. 6, for leaving the scene.
Philon Rasean McKinsie, 36, 603 Charlotte Dr., Picayune; arrested Oct. 7, for disorderly conduct failure to comply and public drunkenness.
Paul Edmond Miller, 37, 2611 Nina Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 23, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Kobi Robert Moody, 22, 8220 W Oaklawn Rd., Biloxi, Miss; arrested Oct. 2, for DUI second offense.
Olivia Elaine Neff, 26, 20 Pearson Rd., Carriere; arrested Sept. 23, for two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Wayne Owen, 38, 29 Temple Ln., Picayune; arrested Sept. 27, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Dustin Dewayne Pichon, 26, 30480 Sally Welch Rd., Lacombe, La; arrested Sept. 26 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Demetrius Rashad Pittman, 27, 9147 Sellers Place, Picayune; arrested Sept. 26, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and simple assault domestic violence.
Victoria Cazes Pope, 39, 52 Oliver Davis Rd., Picayune; arrested Oct. 6, for indecent exposure and littering.
Dax Ashley Pouncey 42, 89 Bradley Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 10, for possession of paraphernalia.
Alisha Mae Roberts, 33, 4231 Hwy. 43 N, Picayune; arrested Sept. 27, for failure to appear.
Jason Curtis Ryals, 43, 107 Willow St., Picayune; arrested Oct. 6, for public drunkenness.
Justin Robert Ryals, 38, 107 Willow St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 27, for open beer and possession of untaxed whiskey.
Brooke Burge Simmons, 37, 81 Neccie Burks Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 5, for open beer and disorderly conduct failure to comply.
Jessica Loren Smith, 32, 69447 Hwy. 41 N, Pearl River, La; arrested Oct. 3, for a hold for another agency.
John Colby St. Amand, 35, 8 King Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 6, for a hold for another agency.
Hunter Scott Thomas, 24, 53024 Hwy. 10, Franklinton, La; arrested Oct. 7, for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tamara Terrell Thompson, 37, 83 Bradley Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 10, for possession of paraphernalia.
Devin Shannon Townsend, 24, 52 Oak Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 28, for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Blannie William Joseph West, 32, 186 W Chester Dr., Picayune; arrested Oct. 4, for trespassing.
Jemaine Levell Wilson, 32, 2312 Morris St., Picayune; arrested Oct. 6, for disorderly conduct failure to comply and resisting arrest fleeing.
Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department on September 21, 2020
Andrew Edward Aaron, 19, 132 Browning Circle, Picayune; arrested Sept. 14, for sale/give alcoholic beverage to a person under 21.... read more