Aldermen make last paving payment

The Poplarville Board of Aldermen approved the final payment for asphalt in the 2019 Road and Bridge Bond program.

Warren and Warren Asphalt and Paving were paid their fourth and final payment for the project, $47,718.

The project was funded by a general obligation bond of $1.3 million. There is still at least $10,000 in the bond fund.

The Board plans to allow the remaining funds to stay in the bond fund until next year when money from the Internet sales tax may be able to be combined with it to do additional paving projects, according to previous coverage. City Clerk Jane O’Neal said that once accounts are reconciled and the fiscal year is closed, an exact number will be available, but a preliminary estimate of the remaining funds is over $10,000.

The project included paving and drainage work on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Church Street, East Smith Street/Michigan Street, Todd Street, North Barnett, East Larkin Smith, West Rouse Street, West Brainard Street, South Allen Street, West Beers Street and Jordan Street.

During the special called meeting Wednesday, the Board also approved the final claims docket in the 2019-2020 fiscal year of $134,334.

In a separate road project, the city also has concrete work that is almost complete. The concrete work on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and Pine Street has been completed and is being finished on Main Street, said Mayor Rossie Creel.

The next Board meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. A run-off election to fill the empty seat on the Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13.