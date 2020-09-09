Unemployment for July shows slight increase

During the month of July, unemployment in the state of Mississippi increased from the prior month’s adjusted average of 9.8 percent to an unadjusted average of 11.5 percent. In July of 2019, the rate was 6.3 percent.

Pearl River County’s unemployment rate in July of this year also increased to 10.1 percent from the previous month’s rate of 8.4 percent. The prior year in July, Pearl River County’s unemployment rate was 5.7 percent.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was 10.8 percent, nearly double the previous year’s rate in July of 5.5 percent. The month prior in June, the adjusted rate was 8.8 percent.

Nationwide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July was 10.2 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s percentage of 11.1. The unadjusted nationwide average was 11.5 percent, an increase of 1.7 points from the month prior.

In July of last year, the nationwide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

Seasonally adjusted rates take annual patterns such as weather, holidays, school schedules and other occurrences that affect employment rates into account. Only nationwide and statewide percentages are adjusted.

During the month of July, 36 of Mississippi’s 82 counties reported unemployment rates at or below the statewide-unadjusted average of 11.5 percent.

Rankin County reported the lowest unemployment rate during July of 7.2 percent with Smith County reporting a rate of 7.6 percent.

Jefferson County reported the highest rate, at 25.7 percent, with Holmes County reporting a rate of 21.7 percent.