September 27, 2020

Growing pains: The intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 43 North has been a bit more difficult to navigate since the turn lane from Highway 43 North to north bound Highway 11 was removed to make way for the installation of drainage infrastructure. Cathy Cook | Picayune Item

U.S. Highway 11 closure in Pearl River County

By Special to the Item

Published 12:48 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020

WHAT: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHEN: Monday, September 28, at 8 a.m. until Friday, October 2, at 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: U.S. Highway 11 between Highland Parkway and Highland Hospital Drive in Pearl River County.

WHY: Crews will be paving a portion of U.S. 11. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

