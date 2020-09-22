Summer feeding program continues at Picayune schools

More than a month into the start of the current school year, children are still benefitting from the summer feeding program.

The Board of Trustees for the Picayune School District approved a motion to continue the program during the Sept. 8 meeting.

Picayune School District Food Service Director Debbie Byrd said continuation of the summer feeding program provides the students with access to free meals until Dec. 30. It also allows the students to choose more popular food items instead of offering the required green, red and orange hued vegetables under the typical program used while school is in session.

Byrd said she and her staff still need to provide the essential five components for nutrition, but now the students get more access to the foods they like. Some menu items include French fries, hot sandwiches, spaghettis and meatballs and red beans and rice. They also get a vegetable and are required to take a fruit item.

She said students need to have at least three items on their plate, but can take up to five.

Under the summer feeding program, all students eat for free.

While the summer feeding program offered over the summer months offered a prepared bag with nutritious foods, while attending school students pick the items they want while going through the cafeteria line.

Some changes to the way meals are being served have been made due to the current pandemic. Byrd said that some of the children have been eating their meals in classrooms to ensure there is enough space in the cafeteria for other students to distance themselves from others. Additionally, parents have been unable to eat lunch with their children while at school due to current restrictions.