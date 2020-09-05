Sales tax collections continue to climb

Sales tax in Poplarville and Picayune continued to outperform the previous year in the month of June.

Sales tax revenue collected in June is diverted to cities in the month of August. The city of Poplarville received $96,708 in sales tax diversions from June’s sales. In the same month of the previous year it received $86,989. Poplarville received more from June’s sales than May’s, which brought the city $89,099 in sales tax diversions.

Picayune received $471,926 in diversions from sales in June, compared to $412,022 in the previous year. Picayune received less from June’s sales than May’s sales, which brought the city $489,186 in sales tax diversions.

Across the state, sales tax increased from the previous year during June’s sales. All of the diversions to cities from sales tax collections for June’s sales totaled $41.8 million, compared to $38.1 million in the same month of the previous year.

Mississippi’s capital, Jackson, also saw an increase in sales tax diversions compared to the same month of the previous year, receiving $2.5 million from June’s sales compared to the $2.3 million received in 2019.