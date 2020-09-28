September 24, 2020

Romans 14:8 For is we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11 a.m., Walk through viewing from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a,m., at Baylous Funeral Home, for Rev. L.E. Bullock, age 84, of Picayune, MS.

Rev. L.E. Bullock transitioned from his earthly home on September 24, 2020. Rev. Bullock was born September 21, 1936 and was raised in KoKomo, MS. He was the youngest of three (3) children.

He was preceded in death by his father J.L. Bullock, his mother Alice Hilton Bullock, and his brother L.C Bullock ( Evoria “Babe” Bullock).

Upon moving to Picayune, he completed and received the Leonard Chapman award in barber school in 1979. He joined St. Matthew M.B. Church under the leadership of Rev. E.J. Woodward. He accepted his call to ministry in 1985. Rev Bullock was one of the Associate Minister at St. Matthew M.B.C. and he was Missionary for the Sunday School union for many years.

On June 12,1971 Rev. Bullock united in holy matrimony with Addie Mae McDonald. He was a proud father of 5 children. Anthony Jackson (Melinda) of Picayune, MS, Darrell Jackson ( Jennifer) of Picayune, MS, Dwayne Bullock (Mari) of Chicago, IL, Alice Bullock Vaughn (Corey) of Picayune, MS, and Cassandra Magee (Derrick) of Picayune, MS.

Rev. Bullock also had eight (8) grandchildren Farren Jackson, Autumn Jackson, Arrione Vaughn, Keena Jackson, Ashanti Bullock, Amaya McKee, Lyla Bullock, and Ryleigh Magee and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Rev. Bullock loved God, gardening, fishing and visiting with family and friends.

Walk through viewing Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Baylous Funeral Home. Burial in the New Palestine Baptist Church under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.