Poplarville declares local emergency

The Poplarville Board of Aldermen declared a local emergency due to the expected impact from tropical storm Sally at a special called meeting Sunday afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Danny Manley said that Pearl River County is expected to be impacted by the storm, but officials are not sure yet how bad the impact might be. Picayune’s City Council and Pearl River County’s Board of Supervisors are also expected to make emergency proclamations, said Manley.

The county will open shelters in Poplarville and Picayune on Monday for those who do not have a good place to shelter during the storm. The shelters will be run by the American Red Cross. People who use the shelters are asked to bring blankets and pillows with them.

Sandbags will be available at the Nicholson, Pine Grove and Crossroads Volunteer Fire Departments as well as at the Pearl River County Emergency Operations Center, said Manley.

Although the storm’s track could change, Manley told the Board, as of the 2 p.m. Board meeting Sunday, winds were not expected in the Pearl River County area until 8 p.m. Monday.

The tropical storm is expected to make landfall between mid-Louisiana and eastern Mississippi early Tuesday morning as a strong category 1 or possibly a category 2, said Fire Chief Jason Bannister.

The Poplarville run-off election for the open Alderman seat is still expected to be held Tuesday as planned.