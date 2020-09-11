Picayune School Board moves forward with solar

Picayune School District’s Board of Trustees held a short meeting Tuesday where its members discussed solar panel installation, bus turnarounds and a policy that allows student contact information to be accessed by military recruiters.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board approved an agreement with Landry, Lewis & Germany concerning a grant program that will pay to install solar panels near the Junior High cafeteria.

According to previous coverage, the project will be completed using Gulf Coast Community Foundation funds in conjunction with Mississippi Power totaling $250,000. The solar panels are expected to be built on top of a covered walkway, and should produce 67 to 80 kilowatts of power, saving the district about $1,200 a month in electricity. The district will need to provide about $3,000 in matching funds.

Landry, Lewis & Germany will design the project before turning it over to electrical engineers.

The Board also approved a motion to amend the district’s list of bus turnarounds. Superintendent Dean Shaw said there are 12 school bus turnarounds in the Picayune School District.

In other business, the Board approved a first reading of the student recruitment and directory information policy. Federal Programs Coordinator Dr. Brannon Johnson said the policy is required by the Department of Federal Programs and provides military agency recruiters with access to the district’s student directory, unless a parent requests that information be denied by submitting a written request to the district.

The policy states that students who are 18 or older can also submit a written request to deny access to their information. Johnson said the Board will have a second reading of the policy before approving it.

In other business, the Board:

— Approved classified personnel, a matter which Board member Jake Smith recused himself.