Pearl River County Library System offering free access to Learning Express

Pearl River County residents can now access free educational materials for all ages through the EBSCO LearningExpress Library.

The Pearl River County Library System is offering 24/7 access to the LearningExpress Library. The LearningExpress Library has test preparation materials for everything from the GED to the GRE to the Citizenship Exam. High school students can use the website to prepare for their ACT, while adults can use resources to prepare for a wide range of career related exams, including military exams, nursing exams and teaching exams.

The site offers resources for students from elementary through high school to practice academic skills. Resources to help adults build their math, reading and writing skills are also available. The site has some materials available in Spanish.

To access the library, Pearl River County residents can visit the Pearl River County Library System website, pearlriver.lib.ms.us, click on the Links tab, and select EBSCO LearningExpress. That page has a link to the learning library, where users will have to register an email address for access to the learning library.

Access to the EBSCO library is being funded through a Library Services and Technology Act grant administered by the Mississippi Library Commission, said Pearl River County Library System Director Carol Phares. All Mississippians should be able to access the LearningExpress Library through their public libraries, according to the Mississippi Library Commission website. Phares said it is amazing what the learning library offers.

The Pearl River County libraries also have a number of other online resources available. County residents can use their library card to check out magazines with RB Digital or to access ebooks and audiobooks on Hoopla. These resources can be found on library system’s website.

For any questions about library resources, staff at the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library can be reached at 601-798-5081 and staff at the Poplarville Public Library can be reached at 601-795-8411.