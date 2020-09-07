MBI seeks public’s help in identification of victim

Jackson, MS – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is aiding the Clarke County Sheriff Department with a death investigation and is asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim.

On Sunday, September 6, 2020, a black male was found deceased on the side of MS Hwy 18, east of Pachuta. The subject is 50 to 60 years old, five feet, eight inches to five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 240- 260 lbs. The subject had a cross (pictured below) on a silver colored chain around his neck. If you have any information please call the Clarke County Sherriff’s Office at (601) 776-3956 or the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H at (601) 693-1926.