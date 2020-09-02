Half price spay and neuter coupons available

The Pearl River County SPCA will be selling half price spay and neuter coupons from Sept. 4 through Sept. 11 to help Pearl River County residents get their animals spayed or neutered.

For the first 150 coupons sold in this time frame, the shelter will be offering the coupons at $30 for cats and $40 for dogs. Typically the shelter offers low cost coupons that are $60 for cats and $80 for dogs, said SPCA spokesperson Maria Diamond.

“It’s mainly just to help people get their pets spayed and neutered so we don’t have so many puppies and kittens being born. We’re in the middle of kitten season and we’re overloaded with kittens,” she said.

Year round, there are too many puppies, but the overload of kittens tends to be seasonal. Currently the shelter has over 50 kittens available, not to mention adult cats.

“Considering how many we’ve already adopted, you can just imagine how many are coming in this time of year. We’re trying to get as many into foster homes as we can,” said Diamond.

When COVID-19 first began to keep people home from work in the spring, the shelter saw a significant increase in adoptions, said Diamond. However, with the start of school and more people back in physical workplaces, the number of animals going home with forever families has returned to normal for this time of year.

“When school starts, adoptions usually go down because people are busy getting their children back in school,” said Diamond.

The shelter offers half price spay and neuter coupons as often as it can financially to help as many people afford to get their pets spayed and neutered as possible, said Diamond.

Coupons can be purchased at the SPCA office during its regular hours of Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coupon sales are cash only. The shelter lobby is still closed in an effort to limit the number of people in the building at one time, but visitors can simply call the number on the door to be let in.

The shelter will also be holding rummage sales from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month at the old fire station next door to the shelter on Palestine Road. People interested in donating to the rummage sales can call the shelter for more information.