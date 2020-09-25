Forrest County Sheriff’s Department looking for Poplarville resident

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Trevor Michael Smith for burglary of a nonresidential building.

Smith, 26, of Poplarville, is believed to be in Pearl River County or on the Coast.

An unidentified female accompanied Smith during the burglary and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating this suspect as well.

The suspects were last seen in a gold Chevrolet 1500 extended cab with visible damage to the driver’s side.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding these individuals to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office by visiting forrestcountysheriff.com/wanted, by calling (601) 544-7800 or calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 or p3tips.com/.