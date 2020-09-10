September 6, 2020

Danny E. Lowery, 59, of Carriere, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Lowery was born March 21, 1961 in Picayune to Charles and Barbara Malley Lowery. He was the owner of Malley’s Wrecker Service.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Malley Amacker; grandparents, Clinton and Velma Malley; one grandson, Peyton Lowery; and one nephew, Jeremy Mitchell.

Family members include his wife of 17 years, Gabriella Pervel Lowery; children, Lisa Lowery, David Lowery, Erika Lowery, Eddie Lowery, Joseph Seal; his father, Charles (Billie) Lowery; one sister, Joyce Mitchell; grandchildren, Malachi, Arielle, Bailee, Aden, Leland, Landen, Mason, Brycen, Kaycen, Westin, Waylon, Blair, Clinton, Carter; stepchildren, Matthew (Kristen) Pervel and Marissa Carlson.

Funeral services will be held at White Funeral Home (315 Highway 11 South, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Sones Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends and have visitation from 10:00 a.m. until services, Saturday at the funeral home.