Suspects arrested in relation to stabbing death

Two suspects have been identified and arrested for their alleged involvement in the stabbing death of a Pearl River County resident that occurred Wednesday night.

They have been identified as 31-year-old Joe Davis and 54-year-old Thomas Alsobrooks Sr., said Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.

Ogden said the suspects were identified through information collected during the investigation into the death of 68-year-old Gary Hill Breeland, who was found stabbed in his home at 39 Harry Sones Rd.

Breeland was found with a stab wound by a family member Wednesday just before 9 p.m. The family member said that Breeland was still conscious when he found him, and was able to provide one piece of evidence into what occurred, the name Joe, Ogden said.

Further investigation into that clue led investigators to come up with enough evidence to identify Joe Davis as a person of interest. It was later determined that Davis was staying at the Del Mar motel in the Bogalusa area. Investigators went to that area and while gathering evidence, learned that Alsobrooks was in the same room Davis was staying in at the time and that Alsobrooks was suffering from a gun shot wound in his back from a small caliber firearm. That piece of evidence correlated with statements from a neighbor that multiple gunshots were heard in the area of Breeland’s home the night of the stabbing, Ogden said. Additionally, a bullet hole was found in the passenger side of Alsobrooks’ vehicle, which was parked at the motel. The vehicle was later seized and after interviewing Davis at the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department he was arrested on a warrant for second degree murder. Another warrant was also obtained for the arrest of Alsobrooks for the same charge, who is currently being held by Bogalusa Police awaiting extradition.

Ogden said he is waiting to speak to Alsobrooks before he can positively determine a motive for the stabbing of Breeland.