Poplarville man arrested for attempted murder associated with drive-by shooting

A Poplarville man was arrested Thursday morning for his alleged part in a drive-by shooting that resulted in another Pearl River County man being shot.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation into the drive-by shooting of a home on John Travis Road, led the detectives to identify 26-year-old Jalen Devon Raine of Poplarville as being responsible.

That investigation began after someone shot into the home of a 71-year-old man the afternoon of Aug. 11, according to previous coverage. The man was struck by at least one of the multiple rounds fired at the home, but did not suffer life threatening injuries. Ogden said the victim is still doing well.

Thursday morning, detectives went to the home where Raine was suspected to be staying, located at 119 Quail St., Poplarville, and conducted a traffic stop on him when he was seen leaving the home. During the stop, Raine was taken into custody without incident for a warrant for attempted murder.