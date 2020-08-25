August 18, 2020

“I will bless the Lord at all times. His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”… Psalms 34:1

Services for Oscar Larinzo Hawkins, Sr., 59, of Picayune, will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Oscar was born on January 18, 1961 in Picayune, MS to the late Oscar Hawkins and the late Mary Helen Griffin. Oscar was a baptized member of Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. C. D. McSwain.

Oscar “Cousin” L. Hawkins, Sr. graduated from Picayune Memorial High School in 1979. Oscar joined the United States Navy immediately after graduating high school. His primary specialty was System Organizational Maintenance Technician for 13 years and 8 months.

In 1985 Oscar “Cousin” Larinzo Hawkins, Sr. met and married the love of his life, Jeanette Hamilton Hawkins, and to this union three sons were born and one additional son that he reared as his own.

On August 18, 2020 he answered the Lord’s calling him to his eternal home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Hawkins, and Mary Helen Hawkins Griffin; two brothers, Richard and Paul Hawkins; his grandmother, Ethel Mae Jackson Keys Fields.

He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving wife of 35 years, Jeanette Hawkins, of Jacksonville, FL; four sons, Saide Jamal, Yakeen Lamar, Oscar Hawkins, II, and Sammy Lee Wilson, Jr., all of Jacksonville, FL; two sisters, Cynthia D. Hawkins Rice, of Picayune, MS and Pamela Hawkins Barnes (Jason) of Stone Mountain, GA; five brothers, Keith, Douglas, and Ronald (Mary) Hawkins, all of Picayune, MS, DeWayne Hawkins of Union City, GA, and James (Rose) McCullough of Surprise, AZ; two aunts, Frankie-Ware, of Anchorage, AK and Alene Cole, of Augusta, GA; two uncles, Terry Fields of Picayune and Martin Fields of New York; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

A Walk-Thru will be held on Thursday, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.