MHP looking for more information on Highway 11 incident

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit and run incident Sunday, Aug. 23, in Pearl River County.

The hit and run incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 11 near Sam Mitchell Road, said Trooper Cal Robertson. The Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop K office is asking anyone with more information on the incident to contact them at 228-396-7400 or to contact local law enforcement.