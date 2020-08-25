August 17, 2020

Gone but not forgotten.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Picayune Cemetery. Elder David Brumfield will officiate at the services.

Kintad Phillips made a grand arrival into this world on November 17, 1973, to loving parents, Delacie and Wanda Phillips. He was not highly educated but self-educated and book smart. No matter what he accomplished, it was always his street smarts and the code he lived by that kept him safe, alive and covered.

On the afternoon of August 17, 2020, God uncovered him, and he was called to meet his Heavenly Father and rest.

Besides his parents, he leaves behind, a daughter, Detrice Evans; a brother, Delacie Phillips III; sisters, Nicole Kim Phillips and Nicole Hart; nephews, Rodell Phillips, Delacie Phillips IV and more; nieces, Kendricka Mayes and Niya on Fire; a host of family, great-nieces, nephews, and friends.

Rest my Brother, you do not have to worry anymore.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.