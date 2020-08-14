August 11, 2020

“Precious Lord take my hand. Lead me on, let me stand.”—Mahalia Jackson

Mrs. Georgia Ann Harper Gilmore, 78, of Picayune, MS passed away restfully on Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 at her residence. She is the daughter of the late Butler “Keet” Harper and Katherine “Kat” Harper. Mrs. Gilmore joined Progress Missionary Baptist Church at an early age, but later moved to Picayune to work in management at Crosby Memorial Hospital. She met and married the late Willie Gilmore, Jr. for 37 years. She retired after 30 years and enjoyed her time afterwards fishing, dancing and spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jimmy Harper.

She leaving to cherish her memories, one daughter, Shirley Ann Weed (Lonnie); five grandchildren, Eddie Setulveda (Kacie), Erika Setulveda (David Eldridge), Khloe Montana, Tesla Weed, Cory Weed all of Lemoore, CA; one step son, Craig Whitehead of Warner Robins, Ga; seven sisters, one brother, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The Visitation Walk-Thru will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home in Picayune, MS. Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Progress Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5620 N. Williamsburg Road, Bassfield, MS 39421. COVID-19 precautions, including face masks and social distancing will be observed throughout both services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.