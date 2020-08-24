August 5, 2020

Memorial Services for Gary Breeland, age 67, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, were held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Full Gospel New Bethel Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Purvis, MS, he was a mechanic at McNeill Truck Stop. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching television and spending time with his family. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Hill and Faitha Mae Williamson Breeland; his loving and devoted wife, Donna Gail Breeland; his sister, Patricia Elizabeth Williamson; his brother, Ricky Joe Breeland; and his nephew, Jamie McKean.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Whitney “Mandy” Amanda Glidewell; his son, Chad Edward (Ashley) Breeland; 6 grandchildren, Laura Leigh Breeland, Annabelle Breeland, Eli Breeland, Ashton Glidewell, Makenzie Glidewell, and Corbin Glidewell; his sister, Sherral Ann (Roy E.) Hepler; his nephews, Roy A. Hepler, Sonia Hepler, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Hepler; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

