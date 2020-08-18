Arrest Reports collected from the Picayune Police Department on Aug. 10, 2020

Charles Bernard Bates Jr., 21, 631 Douglas Way, Santa Maria, Ca.; arrested Aug. 3, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of untaxed whiskey.

Jourdan R. Bolton, 18, 1421 Seventh Ave., Picayune; arrested July 29, for no driver’s license.

Randy Wayne Broussard, 59, 26071 Leetown Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 10, for DUI 3rd offense and open beer.

Curtis Andrew Chauvin, 43, 132 Clyde Metzler Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 3, for felony conspiracy to commit a crime, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Rashad Joseph Davis, 26, 35581 Devon Dr., Slidell, La.; arrested Aug. 10, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Richard Dexter, 43, 17 Clifton Seal Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 7, for failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals, seat belt violation, no insurance, leaving the scene, disorderly conduct failure to comply and failure to appear.

Ryan Jordan Lane Dickerson, 22, 1515 Adcox Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 4, for public profanity and disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Edwin Allen East, 35, 1360 Rapides Rd., New Orleans, La.; arrested July 29, for nine charges of possession of paraphernalia.

George Henry Gwinn, 56, 121 Hendrix Lane, Lumberton, Miss.; arrested Aug. 4, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, three charges of conspiracy to sell a controlled substance and three charges of sale of a controlled substance.

Michael Deshawn Hathorne, 31, 1007 Rosa St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 3, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Conel Lamont Holloway, 36, 383 Inside Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 6, for contempt of court, aggravated assault domestic violence and a hold for the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan L. Kennedy, 36, 212 North Green Ave., Picayune; arrested Aug. 8, for disturbing the peace.

Amy Amelia Lumpkin, 35, 107 Willow St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 5, for shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Nicole Sheree McDonald, 43, 518 Southside St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 5, for simple assault.

Anna Marie McNeese, 22, 25475 Broadridge Dr., Picayune; arrested Aug. 8, for contempt of court.

Glen Ryan Northrop, 21, 408 Melton Hatten Rd., Wiggins; arrested July 29, for disorderly conduct failure to comply with an officer, resisting arrest fighting, public profanity and a hold for another agency.

Jody Janice Marie Northrop, 29, 408 Melton Hatten Rd., Wiggins; arrested July 29, for a hold for another agency.

Judy Marie Prince, 38, 107 Willow St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 5, for shoplifting.

Crystal Dawn Sims, 42, 23054 Live Oak Ln., Picayune; arrested Aug. 6, for shoplifting.

Ashley Nicole Ulerich, 20, 213 Williams Ave., Picayune; arrested July 29, for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Tarrice Darmar Washington, 32, 2205 Trotter St., Picayune; arrested July 30, for two counts of disorderly conduct failure to comply with an officer and resisting arrest fighting.

Tarrice Darmar Washington, 32, 2205 Trotter St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 3, for two counts of public profanity.