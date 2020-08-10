71 year old man shot in drive by, public asked to provide details

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department are looking for information in relation to a 71-year-old man being struck by a bullet in what is suspected to be a drive by shooting.

Maj. Marc Ogden said deputies were called to the man’s home, located at 127 John Travis Road, just after 1 p.m. Monday in reference to him being stuck by a bullet.

The man was transported to Forrest General Hospital in Harrisburg and later released.

Investigators arrived to find evidence that several rounds had been fired into the home, one of which hit the man while inside.

Ogden asks anyone with information in this case to Call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.